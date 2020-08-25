STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Broadway Theatre Owner Sues Chubb Insurers for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

NEW YORK — The owner of five Broadway theatres has sued two Chubb Group insurers in federal court, demanding coverage for business interruption losses it suffered when the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders forced it to indefinitely suspend operations.

In an Aug. 24 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Jujamcyn Theatres LLC contends that its all-risk policies issued by Federal Insurance Co. and Pacific Indemnity Co. do not contain any exclusion for losses caused by or resulting from the spread of viruses, communicable diseases, or pandemics.

Plaintiff further contends ...

Associated Law Firms

Pasich LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



