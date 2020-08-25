STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Earl of Sandwich Restaurant Chain Sues Liberty Mutual for COVID-19 Losses

SAN DIEGO — The owner of the Earl of Sandwich restaurant chain has filed a proposed class action against Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. in an effort to recoup losses it sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to limit operations in its 30 stores.

In an Aug. 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, JAJ Group, Inc. d/b/a Earl of Sandwich says the orders caused it to sustain “direct physical loss of” its property, triggering coverage under the policy’s provisions for Business Income, Extra Expense and Civil ...

