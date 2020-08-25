STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Anytime Fitness Franchise Owner Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Losses

SAN FRANCISCO — The owner of an Anytime Fitness franchise has filed a proposed class action against Markel Insurance Co. in California federal court, seeking a ruling that the carrier is obligated to pay the gym’s business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Aug. 21 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, ADL Fitness LLC says losses it suffered after government orders required it to temporarily close are covered under its policy’s “Business Income” coverage.

ADL further argues that the “Civil Authority” and “Extra Expense” provisions in the policy are triggered ...

Associated Law Firms

Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky LLP

The Law Offices of Michael M. Mulder



Associated Documents

Complaint



