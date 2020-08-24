STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Chicago, Nashville Restaurant Owners Sue Society Insurance for COVID-19 Coverage
August 24, 2020
CHICAGO — The owners of two Asian restaurants in Chicago and Nashville have sued Society Insurance for coverage of business interruption losses arising from government closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an Aug. 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Rockit Ranch Production, Inc., Asia On Illinois, LLC and Sunda Nashville contend that their policy does not contain the Insurance Services Office standard virus exclusion; therefore, their losses are covered.
Plaintiffs further maintain that The presence of people infected with or carrying SARS-CoV-2 particles at premises renders the premises, ...
Associated Law Firms
Romanucci & Blandin
Rutter & Russin
Spangenberg Shibley & Liber
Associated Documents
Complaint