STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago, Nashville Restaurant Owners Sue Society Insurance for COVID-19 Coverage

CHICAGO — The owners of two Asian restaurants in Chicago and Nashville have sued Society Insurance for coverage of business interruption losses arising from government closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Aug. 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Rockit Ranch Production, Inc., Asia On Illinois, LLC and Sunda Nashville contend that their policy does not contain the Insurance Services Office standard virus exclusion; therefore, their losses are covered.

Plaintiffs further maintain that The presence of people infected with or carrying SARS-CoV-2 particles at premises renders the premises, ...

Associated Law Firms

Romanucci & Blandin

Rutter & Russin

Spangenberg Shibley & Liber



Associated Documents

Complaint



