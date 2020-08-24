STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.Y. Jewelry Retailer Says COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses Covered

CINCINNATI — A New York jewelry store chain has filed a proposed class action against Cincinnati Insurance Co., seeking to recoup business interruption losses it sustained when state and local lawmakers closed all non-essential businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Aug. 21 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Reeds Jewelers of Niagara Falls Inc. says it was forced to close its seven stores from March 22 until June 2, losing more than $3 million in sales. Those losses are not excluded from coverage under the Cincinnati policy, Reeds maintains.

The ...

Associated Law Firms

Freking Myers & Reul LLC

Susman Godfrey LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



