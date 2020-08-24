STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Fegan Scott Seeks Appointment as Interim Class Counsel for Roundup Medical Monitoring Class

SAN FRANCISCO –– The plaintiffs’ firm Fegan Scott LLC has filed a second renewed motion to appoint the firm as interim class counsel for the proposed medical monitoring class in the national Roundup personal injury multidistrict litigation docket, saying a conflict exists between those asserting injuries that have manifested and those that seek compensation for future harm.

In the Aug. 19 renewed motion filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Fegan Scott explained that it has never represented any individual who has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and “thus, the firm’s interests run exclusively to ...

Associated Documents

Motion



