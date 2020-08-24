STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Roundup MDL Court Slated to Oversee Case Management Conference, Status of Settlements on Agenda

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup personal injury claims is set to oversee a case management conference this week, at which time the status of the global settlement agreement will be discussed.

According to a Aug. 20 pretrial order regarding the case management conference, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California will hold the conference on Aug. 27 at 11:00 a.m.

“Numerous attorneys have contacted the Court about participation in the conference,” the order noted. “Anyone (lawyers, plaintiffs, members of the public) can attend the virtual proceedings as ...

Associated Documents

Pretrial Order No. 217

Joint Statement



