STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Plaintiffs with COVID-19 Business Interruption Claims Against Erie Insurance Seek Insurer-Specific MDL Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with COVID-19 business interruption coverage claims pending against Erie Insurance Group have asked the JPML to create a multidistrict litigation docket for the growing number of claims, citing the Panel’s request for briefing on other insurer-specific MDL dockets.

The Aug. 21 brief filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation said that the movants are plaintiffs in five lawsuits brought against Erie Insurance Group, and related insurers, that are pending in three separate federal districts across New York and Pennsylvania.

The petitioners explained that the underlying cases were related actions with respect to the ...

Registered User Login