STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

JPML Won’t Hear Further Briefing on Creation of MDL Docket for COVID-19 Cases Against State Farm

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied efforts by plaintiffs with COVID-19 business interruption coverage claims against State Farm to file briefs supporting an insurer-specific MDL docket, concluding that the seven pending cases did not warrant the issuance of a show cause order.

In the Aug. 18 order, the JPML noted that it had, in fact, issued show cause orders in groupings of other cases against separate insurers but stated that it, in the case of a recent order pertaining to COVID-19 cases against Travelers, “did not grant the recent motion for reconsideration regarding 15 ...

