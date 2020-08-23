STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

COVID-19-Related Petitions Again Dominate Upcoming JPML Hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– For the second straight hearing, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will address several petitions to create multidistrict litigation dockets for cases related to COVID-19, including those involving insurer-specific dockets, retail lease payments, and ski pass insurance.

In an Aug. 18 notice of hearing, the JPML explained that it will, for the fourth time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of in-person hearings, hear arguments via videoconference or teleconference.

The hearing is scheduled for September 24 at 9:30 a.m.

Matters designated for oral argument include In Re: National Ski Pass Insurance Litigation (MDL No. 2955), ...

