Calif. Judge Denies Nonsuit Motion in Asbestos Trial; Tosses Punitive Damage Claim Against Honeywell

OAKLAND, Calif. –– A California court overseeing an ongoing asbestos trial has denied Honeywell’s motion for nonsuit of the entire action, but granted the defendant’s efforts to obtain nonsuit on a punitive damages claim.

In an Aug. 18 order, the California Superior Court for Alameda County concluded that the plaintiffs have failed to “establish, by clear and convincing evidence, proof of malice, fraud, or oppression.”

“The court concludes such evidence is absent from the instant records,” the court opined.

The court did reject efforts by Honeywell to obtain nonsuit on the other pending claims, which the defendant argued could not ...

