Johnson & Johnson Urges S.C. High Court to Toss Order Consolidating 2 Asbestos Talc Cases for Trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. –– Johnson & Johnson has filed a brief with the South Carolina Supreme Court, asking the state high court to toss an order consolidating two “drastically different cases” into a single trial, maintaining that “each plaintiff has dramatically different –– and substantial –– obstacles to overcome in proving causation.”

In an Aug. 17 brief filed with the South Carolina Supreme Court, the Johnson & Johnson defendants argued that if a jury hears the claims of both plaintiffs, who both used Baby Powder and both developed mesothelioma, “they may well assume that there must be something to the plaintiffs’ ...

