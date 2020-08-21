STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Miami Restaurant Owner Sues Lloyd’s Underwriters for COVID-19 Losses

MIAMI — The owner of a Miami Mediterranean restaurant has sued Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s, London for business interruption losses it sustained when it closed its dining room in compliance with COVID-19-related civil authority orders.

In an Aug. 17 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, 15 Oz Fresh & Healthy Food LLC, which operates the Lokum Mediterranean Grill, says the orders caused it to sustain “direct physical loss” of insured property, triggering coverage under the policy’s Business Income and Extra Expense Coverage Form.

Plaintiff further contends that coverage is available under the policy’s ...

Associated Law Firms

Podhurst Orseck



Associated Documents

Complaint



