Austin Steakhouse Says COVID-19 Closure Orders Caused Physical Damage

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin, Texas, steakhouse has sued Amco Insurance Co. for coverage of losses it sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close its doors to dine-in customers.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on Aug. 17, Steiner Steakhouse LLC d/b/a Steiner Ranch Steakhouse says the closure orders caused it to sustain physical loss of insured property and loss of business income.

Steiner further contends that its losses are not specifically excluded from coverage. Specifically, Steiner says its business “has been transformed ...

