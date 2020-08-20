STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Wolfgang Puck Group Sues Zurich American for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

LAS VEGAS — The Wolfgang Puck group of restaurants has sued Zurich American Insurance Co. in Nevada federal court, demanding coverage for business interruption losses and expenses it sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Aug. 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, WP 6 Restaurant Management Group LLC contends that government closure orders issued in an effort to halt the spread of the virus caused it to sustain property damage to its insured properties, triggering coverage under its all-risk policy.

In 1981, Wolfgang Puck opened Spago Restaurant in California, and later expanded its ...

Associated Law Firms

Pisanelli Bice PLLC

Reed Smith LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



