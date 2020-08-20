STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Bayer to Pay $1.6 Billion to Settle 90 Percent of Essure Claims

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Bayer AG has announced that it will pay $1.6 billion to resolve approximately 90 percent of the nearly 39,000 claims filed by women in the United States who allege they were injured by the Essure birth control device.

According to an Aug. 20 press release, the settlements include all of the jurisdictions with significant volumes of Essure cases, including the California Joint Council Coordinated Proceedings and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

