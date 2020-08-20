STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Nashville Restaurant Sues Admiral Indemnity for Coverage of COVID-19 Business Losses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville restaurant has sued Admiral Indemnity Co. in an effort to recoup business interruption losses arising from government stay-at-home orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on Aug. 14, 1210 McGavock Street Hospitality Partners LLC d/b/a Adele’s Restaurant says it suffered “direct physical loss” as required by the policies as a result of the orders.

Adele’s contends it has been forced to halt ordinary operations, resulting in substantial lost revenues and forcing it to furlough or lay off the majority ...

Associated Law Firms

Frazer PLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



