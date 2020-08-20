STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Travelers Insurance, Mississippi BBQ Restaurant File Competing COVID-19 Actions

ABERDEEN, Miss. — A Mississippi barbecue restaurant and Travelers Insurance Co. have sued one another in a dispute over coverage for COVID-19 business interruption losses.

In a complaint originally filed on June 26 in state court, Moe’s OG BBQ MS Oxford LLC says its covered property sustained “direct physical loss or damage” as a result of the civil authority orders, causing the restaurant to lose income and incur extra expenses.

Travelers removed the action to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi on Aug. 13, and filed its own complaint the same day, seeking a declaratory judgment ...

Associated Law Firms

Curtis Johnson & Myers

Greer Russell & Dent



Associated Documents

Moe's Complaint

Traveler's Complaint



