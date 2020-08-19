STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Insurer Seeks ‘No Coverage’ Ruling for Hawaiian Thai Restaurant’s COVID-19 Losses

HONOLULU — An insurer has sued a Hawaiian restaurant, asserting that it is not liable to pay for $200,000 in business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders because there was no “direct physical loss of or damage to covered property.”

In an Aug. 17 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, American Hallmark Insurance Company of Texas further contends that My Thai Maui LLC’s losses fall within the policy’s exclusions for “Acts or Decisions,” “Consequential Losses,” “Governmental Action,” “Pollution,” and “Virus.”

My Thai Maui is a Thai restaurant in ...

