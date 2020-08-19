STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Medtronic MiniMed Insulin Pump Case Remanded to Calif. State Court

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has remanded a lawsuit targeting Medtronic’s recently recalled 600 series insulin infusion pumps to state court, ruling that diversity is lacking because the sole nondiverse plaintiff was not fraudulently misjoined.

In an Aug. 5 order, Judge Dolly Gee of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California further ruled that even if defendants raise federal preemption as a defense, the complaint itself does not necessarily depend on resolution of a federal issue.

Seven plaintiffs, all type 1 diabetics, sued Medtronic and MiniMed Inc. in the Los Angeles Superior Court in ...

Associated Law Firms

DLA Piper

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Heaviside Reed-Zaic

Williams Cedar LLC



Associated Documents

Order



