STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Society Insurance Says Nashville Restaurant Did Not Sustain ‘Covered Cause of Loss’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Society Insurance is urging a federal court to dismiss a Nashville restaurant’s COVID-19 business interruption coverage action, arguing that the eatery has failed to allege that it suffered a “covered cause of loss” as required by the all-risk policy.

In an Aug. 17 filing in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Society argues that Farm2table, LLC d/b/a Sea Salt did not sustain “direct physical loss” to its property.

“Even under the Contamination provision of the policy, there must be a ‘deficiency, inadequacy or dangerous condition in the products, merchandise or premises’ in order ...

Associated Law Firms

Brewer Krause Brooks & Chastain PLLC

Clements Law Firm PLLC



Associated Documents

Reply



