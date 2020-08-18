STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Acupuncture Clinic Sues AmGuard Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles acupuncture clinic has sued AmGuard Insurance Co. for coverage of business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Aug. 14, Rowland Heights Medical Center Inc. contends that coverage is available under its policy’s Civil Authority provision.

The Civil Authority provision covers loss of business income and necessary extra expense caused by government orders barring access to the insured property due to direct physical loss ...

Associated Law Firms

Furtado Law

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett



Associated Documents

Complaint



