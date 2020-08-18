STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Calif. Acupuncture Clinic Sues AmGuard Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses
August 18, 2020
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles acupuncture clinic has sued AmGuard Insurance Co. for coverage of business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.
In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Aug. 14, Rowland Heights Medical Center Inc. contends that coverage is available under its policy’s Civil Authority provision.
The Civil Authority provision covers loss of business income and necessary extra expense caused by government orders barring access to the insured property due to direct physical loss ...
Associated Law Firms
Furtado Law
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
Associated Documents
Complaint