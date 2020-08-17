STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

J&J Backs Request for Appointment of Independent Expert Witness in Talcum Powder MDL

TRENTON, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson defendants have sent a letter to the federal judge overseeing the national talcum powder products liability multidistrict litigation backing its request for the appointment of an independent expert witness, saying they are not, as suggested by the plaintiffs, attempting to relitigate the Daubert process.

In an Aug. 17 letter sent to MDL Judge Freda L. Wolfson of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the defendants argued that the plaintiffs have raised “a series of meritless objections to the concept of neutral experts, apparently fearful of what Court-appointed scientists would tell ...

Associated Documents

Aug. 17 Letter



Registered User Login