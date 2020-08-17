STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Lawsuit Disclaiming Liability for Event Cancellations Beyond Policy Limit to Remain in Texas

HOUSTON — A Texas federal judge has refused to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction an insurer’s lawsuit disclaiming liability for research firm Gartner Inc.’s COVID-19-related event cancellations beyond the $150 million policy limit.

In a one-page order issued Aug. 13, Judge Lynn N. Hughes of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas also refused to transfer the action to the Southern District of New York. The judge gave no explanation for his ruling.

Since 2004, USSIC has issued Gartner event cancellation policies to cover the meetings and conferences. The policies were negotiated through Gartner’s insurance broker, first ...

