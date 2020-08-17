STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

JPML Orders Parties in COVID-19 Actions Against Travelers to File Briefing on Insurer-Specific MDL Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has ordered parties involved with COVID-19 business interruption lawsuits against Travelers Casualty Insurance Company to show cause why the actions should not be transferred to a single district for coordinated pretrial proceedings as an insurer-specific MDL docket, the fifth such request filed by the panel.

The Aug. 17 order follows a series of orders issued by the panel five days prior, in which the JPML noted that in its order denying centralization for all COVID-19 business interruption protection insurance litigation, it found that it required a “better understanding of the ...

