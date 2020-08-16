STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

6th Cir. Panel Reinstates Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Case, Says Claims Timely

CINCINNATI — A federal appeals panel has reinstated an Ethicon pelvic mesh action, ruling that the trial court erred in ruling that the plaintiff’s claims are time-barred under Tennessee law.

In an Aug. 13 opinion, the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel found the plaintiff’s testimony did not establish that she knew of a connection between her pain and the device before September 2012.

Tennessee citizen Karla Parton developed pelvic organ prolapse in 2002, and by 2008, the prolapse had pushed Parton’s cervix out of her vagina. She also developed urinary incontinence, generalized pelvic pain, and pain during sexual ...

