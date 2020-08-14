STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

J&J Seeks Transfer of Multi-Billion Talc Verdict Appeal to Mo. Supreme Court

ST. LOUIS –– Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. have asked a Missouri appellate court to transfer the appeal of a multi-billion talcum powder verdict to the state’s highest court, arguing that an intermediate appellate court opinion affirming the verdict conflicts with the opinions of other Missouri appellate courts.

In an Aug. 12 application to transfer, the defendants maintained that the judgment of $2.1 billion, a reduction of the original $4.69 billion verdict, “unconstitutionally punishes defendants for purported harms to nonparties and acts in other jurisdictions.”

In the application, the defendants continued to assert their position that ...

