Admiral Indemnity Urges Pa. Federal Court to Dismiss Steakhouse’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

PHILADELPHIA — Admiral Indemnity Co. is urging a Pennsylvania federal court to dismiss a COVID-19 business interruption coverage action filed by the owner of a Philadelphia steakhouse, arguing that no “direct physical loss” occurred, as required by the policy.

In an Aug. 12 filing in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Admiral points to a recent ruling in which the District of Columbia Superior Court held that a restaurant is not entitled to coverage for COVID-19 related losses because it did not demonstrate the requisite “direct physical loss.”

