Woman Alleges Bladder Cyst Drug Elmiron Caused Eye Damage

TRENTON, N.J. — A Tennessee woman has sued several drug makers in New Jersey federal court, accusing them of failing to warn that the bladder cyst drug Elmiron (pentosan polysulfate), can cause retinal damage and maculopathy, leading to impaired vision.

In an Aug. 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the plaintiff says defendants knew or should have known that the drug can cause eye damage when taken as prescribed. She points to numerous patient reports, scientific studies, and alerts by government agencies that Elmiron causes retinal damage.

