Fla. State Court to Oversee Hearing on Sufficiency of Asbestos-Talc Lawsuit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. –– A Florida state court is set to oversee arguments relating to Johnson & Johnson’s motion to dismiss an asbestos-talcum powder lawsuit, in which the defendant maintains that the plaintiff has failed to set forth sufficient facts in the complaint.

According to a July 28 notice issued by the Florida 15th Judicial Circuit Court for Palm Beach County, a hearing on the motion to dismiss will be held on Aug. 11 via ATT Conference Call before Hon. James Martz.

Megan Humphrey filed the complaint on behalf of Ronald George Campbell, saying that the decedent was ...

