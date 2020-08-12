STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

JPML Rejects Efforts to Create MDL Docket for COVID-19 Business Interruption Insurance Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Business interruption insurance lawsuits relating to COVID-19 will not proceed in a federal multidistrict litigation docket, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ruled moments ago.

In an order released Aug. 12, the federal panel concluded that consolidation of the 236 actions "will not serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses or further the just and efficient conduct of this litigation."

“The proponents of centralization identify three core common questions: do the various government closure orders trigger coverage under the policies; what constitutes 'physical loss or damage' to the property; and do any exclusions (particularly ...

