STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Salon Sues Hartford for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida salon owner has sued Hartford Casualty Insurance Co., seeking a declaration of whether its policy covers business interruption losses it sustained when the state governor ordered it to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on Aug. 11, La Issy Inc. contends that the policy is unclear as to whether coverage is available for loss of business income caused by civil authority and viruses.

On April 1, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered the closure of all non-essential retail and commercial businesses due ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login