N.J. Furniture Store Sues Travelers to Recoup COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses
August 11, 2020
MIAMI — The owner of a New Jersey fine furniture store has sued Travelers Indemnity Co. for business interruption losses it sustained when government closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close.
In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Aug. 10, Modani Paramus LLC contends that the pandemic is a “natural disaster” that has caused “substantial damage to property, hardship, suffering, and loss of life,” triggering coverage under its policy.
“As a direct result of the existence of the national COVID-19 emergency, and orders ...
