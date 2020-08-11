STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Furniture Store Sues Travelers to Recoup COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

MIAMI — The owner of a New Jersey fine furniture store has sued Travelers Indemnity Co. for business interruption losses it sustained when government closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Aug. 10, Modani Paramus LLC contends that the pandemic is a “natural disaster” that has caused “substantial damage to property, hardship, suffering, and loss of life,” triggering coverage under its policy.

“As a direct result of the existence of the national COVID-19 emergency, and orders ...

Associated Law Firms

Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert

Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton



Associated Documents

Complaint



