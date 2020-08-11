STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Mass. Restaurant Owners Say COVID-19 Orders Caused ‘Physical Loss of or Damage’
August 11, 2020
BOSTON — The owners of six Massachusetts eateries has sued its insurers in federal court, demanding coverage for business losses they sustained when they were forced to close their dining rooms in compliance with civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a July 27 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts against Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co. and Allianz Global Risks United States Insurance Co., American Food Systems Inc. (AFS) and its affiliates say they suffered a physical loss of or damage to their insured properties.
“This loss of Plaintiffs’ insured properties ...
