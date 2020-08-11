STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Insurers Seek Dismissal of Ga. Dental Practice’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

ATHENS, Ga. — Two insurers have moved to dismiss a Georgia dental practice’s proposed class action demanding coverage for COVID-19-related business interruption losses, contending that it did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to property,” as required by the policy.

In an Aug. 10 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, Farmers Insurance Exchange (FIE) and Foremost Insurance Company Grand Rapids, Michigan d/b/a Foremost Insurance Co. further contend that FIE is not a party to the policy issued to Aria Dental Group LLC d/b/a Monroe Family and Cosmetic Dentistry; therefore, the ...

