Ill. Dental Practice Sues Cincinnati Insurance for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

CHICAGO — An Illinois dental practice has sued The Cincinnati Insurance Co., arguing that coverage for COVID-19-related business interruption losses are covered under its commercial property policy.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on July 31, Riverside Dental of Rockford Ltd. alleges Cincinnati denied its claim for coverage without conducting any meaningful investigation and in contravention of the policy’s terms.

Riverside says it was forced to cease most of its operations in compliance with the Illinois governor’s March 20 closure of all “non-essential businesses,” which prevented dental offices from performing non-emergency ...

