STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Roundup MDL Denies Efforts to Include Securities Class Action Suit Against Monsanto in MDL Docket

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup personal injury claims has rejected efforts by plaintiffs in a securities class action lawsuit against Monsanto to include the case in the coordinated proceedings.

In a one-page order issued Aug. 10, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California stated that the administrative motion to relate the case to the In Re: Roundup Products Liability Litigation was denied.

In July, the plaintiffs –– the City of Grand Rapids General Retirement System and City of Grand Rapids Police & Fire Retirement System –– asked ...

