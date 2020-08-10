STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Artificial Disc Case with Ties to Germany Belongs in Calif., Judge Rules

SAN JOSE, Calif. — An action targeting an artificial disc replacement device that was implanted in Germany belongs in California, a state judge has ruled, because the device was manufactured in that state, the parties are California citizens, and the alleged injuries and revision surgery took place in California.

Judge Socrates P. Manoukian of the Santa Clara County (Calif.) Superior Court found California has a greater interest in the case than Germany.

Sarah Van Mantgem traveled to Germany to undergo artificial disc replacement surgery. Her surgeon implanted three Spinal Kinetics M6-C artificial cervical discs into her spine. The devices were ...

