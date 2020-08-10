STORY FROM: Asbestos
Fla. Court Tosses $9 Million Award in Asbestos-Talc Case Against J&J, Orders New Trial on Damages
August 10, 2020
MIAMI –– A Florida has ordered a new trial on damages in an asbestos-talcum powder case that ended in a $9 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson defendants earlier this year, concluding that the “jury’s disregard of the evidence concerning economic damages quite transparently spilled over to its award of non-economic damages.”
In the Aug. 5 order, the Florida 11th Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County subsequently ordered that the jury’s damages verdict be vacated and that a new trial on damages should be held.
Blanca Moure-Cabrera filed the complaint in January 2019, contending that she had developed terminal peritoneal ...
Associated Documents
Damages Order
Directed Verdict Order