STORY FROM: Asbestos

Fla. Court Tosses $9 Million Award in Asbestos-Talc Case Against J&J, Orders New Trial on Damages

MIAMI –– A Florida has ordered a new trial on damages in an asbestos-talcum powder case that ended in a $9 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson defendants earlier this year, concluding that the “jury’s disregard of the evidence concerning economic damages quite transparently spilled over to its award of non-economic damages.”

In the Aug. 5 order, the Florida 11th Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County subsequently ordered that the jury’s damages verdict be vacated and that a new trial on damages should be held.

Blanca Moure-Cabrera filed the complaint in January 2019, contending that she had developed terminal peritoneal ...

Associated Documents

Damages Order

Directed Verdict Order



Registered User Login