[Correction] Fla. Court Enters Judgment Totaling $6.2 Million in Asbestos-Talc Case Against J&J

MIAMI –– A Florida has entered judgment in an asbestos-talcum powder case against Johnson & Johnson in the amount of $6,220,643.00, rejecting efforts by the defendant to obtain a new trial.

In the Aug. 13 order, the Florida 11th Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County noted that, upon hearing post-trial motions, the $3 million award for past medical expenses had been reduced to $220,643.00.