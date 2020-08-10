STORY FROM: Asbestos
[Correction] Fla. Court Enters Judgment Totaling $6.2 Million in Asbestos-Talc Case Against J&J
August 10, 2020
MIAMI –– A Florida has entered judgment in an asbestos-talcum powder case against Johnson & Johnson in the amount of $6,220,643.00, rejecting efforts by the defendant to obtain a new trial.
In the Aug. 13 order, the Florida 11th Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County noted that, upon hearing post-trial motions, the $3 million award for past medical expenses had been reduced to $220,643.00.
In entering the judgment, the Florida court rejected challenges to the $6 million award in non-economic damages. A prior version of this story indicated that the Florida court had tossed the $9 million damage award and ...
