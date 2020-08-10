STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

San Diego Hair Salon Sues Lloyd’s Underwriters, Agent, Following Denial of Claim

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego hair salon has filed a proposed class action against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London, seeking coverage for business interruption losses it sustained after COVID-19 civil authority orders forced it to temporarily close.

In an Aug. 6 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, Juan’s Hair Salon contends that Underwriters have refused to pay claims for business income losses and other covered expenses incurred by policyholders for the physical loss and damage to its property.

Also named as a defendant is California insurance agent Blair and Co.

Juan’s says ...

