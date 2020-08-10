STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Miami Gelato Shop Owner Says COVID-19 Emergency Caused Physical Loss or Damage

MIAMI — The owner of a Miami gelato shop has sued Voyager Indemnity Insurance Co., contending that the COVID-19 national emergency constitutes physical loss or damage to property, triggering coverage under its all-risk policy.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Aug. 7, 4D USA LLC contends that as a direct result of the COVID-19 national emergency, and related civil authority orders closing non-essential businesses in Florida, its restaurant became unsafe for the public.

On March 17, Florida governor Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to close ...

Associated Law Firms

Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert

Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton



Associated Documents

Order



