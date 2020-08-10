STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

JPML Consolidates Profemur Hip Cases, Taps Ark. Federal Judge to Oversee Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation created a federal docket for cases involving hip devices consisting of a Profemur total hip implant modular femoral neck coupled with a modular titanium Profemur femoral stem.

In an Aug. 7 order, the panel explained that the actions “involve common questions of fact, and that centralization in the Eastern District of Arkansas will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.” Judge Kristine Baker will preside over the docket.



