STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

JPML Creates MDL Docket for COVID-19-Related Ticket Refund Suits Against StubHub

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created a multidistrict litigation docket for ticket refund lawsuits pending against StubHub, but denied efforts to include actions against Vivid Seats and SeatGeek in the coordination efforts, concluding that it had not been persuaded that a “industry-wide MDL is necessary.”

In the Aug. 6 order, the JPML sent the claims pending against StubHub to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to be overseen by Hon. Haywood S. Gilliam Jr.

Plaintiffs filed the petition for coordination, urging the Panel to create an MDL docket for claims ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login