STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Marketing Firm Says COVID-19 Losses Covered Under Hartford Policy

MIAMI — A Florida marketing firm has sued Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd. d/b/a The Hartford for coverage of business losses it sustained when it was forced to suspend operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Aug. 4, Digital Age Marketing Group alleges the suspected presence of the virus “caused direct physical loss of and/or damage” to its insured premises by “damaging the property, denying access to the property, and/or causing a suspension of business operations on the premises.”

Associated Documents

Complaint



