STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Clothing Boutique Sues Insurers for COVID-19 Business Losses

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey women’s clothing boutique has sued its insurer, demanding coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when government closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic rendered it “unable to use its property for its intended purpose.”

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Aug. 4, Jan’s Boutique Inc. accuses Citizens Insurance Company of America and its parent company The Hanover Group of breaching its policy by denying its claim for coverage.

