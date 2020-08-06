STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration
Munich Re Urges Stay of Discovery Pending Motion to Dismiss Bad Faith Claim
August 6, 2020
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Munich Reinsurance America Inc. is urging an Alabama federal judge to stay discovery in a $1.9 million reinsurance action filed against it by a non-profit public insurer, pending the court’s ruling on its motion to dismiss the bad faith claims.
In an Aug. 5 brief, Munich Re argues that the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has recently reaffirmed that “facial challenges to the legal sufficiency of a claim or defense, such as a motion to dismiss based on failure to state a claim for relief, should be resolved before discovery begins.”
Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. sued ...
