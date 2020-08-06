STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report
Fla. State Court to Hold Hearing on Defense Efforts to Continue Trial Date in Asbestos Talc Case
August 6, 2020
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. –– A Florida state court is set to hold a hearing on a motion for entry of a modified scheduling order, where it will address a request by the defendants in an asbestos-talc personal injury action to continue the current trial date to November.
In a notice of hearing filed Aug. 5, the Florida 15th Judicial Circuit Court for Palm Beach County set the hearing for Aug. 19 at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom.
The plaintiffs alleged in their complaint that Adrienne Fransas was exposed to asbestos and asbestiform fibers contained in talc and talcum powders distributed ...
Associated Documents
Motion
Notice