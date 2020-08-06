STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Fla. State Court Sets Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Case for Early 2021 Trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. –– A Florida state court has issued an order setting a jury trial in a talcum powder ovarian cancer personal injury case, saying that a jury trial will take place in the first two months of 2021.

In a July 14 order, the Florida 15th Judicial Circuit Court for Palm Beach County, set the action for a jury trial on the eight-week calendar sometime between Jan. 4, 2021 and Feb. 26, 2021.

The court reserved between 10 and 15 days for the trial.

Richard Bourgelas filed the underlying claims, contending that his late wife developed ovarian ...

