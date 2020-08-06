STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

The Gap Inc. Seeks Creation of MDL Docket for Rent Nonpayment Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The Gap Inc. has filed a petition for the creation of a coordinated multidistrict litigation docket for claims relating to its nonpayment of rent on stores that were forced to close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Aug. 5 petition filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, landlords across the country began filing breach of lease complaints against The Gap Inc., and its subsidiaries, Old Navy LLC, Banana Republic LLC, and Athleta LLC, contending that the companies had closed approximately 2,700 stores and failed to pay rent at those locations.

Associated Documents

Petition



